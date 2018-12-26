Brooklyn Zarlingo has only been playing organized volleyball a little over two years, but the Booneville sophomore outside hitter has been a very fast learner.

Zarlingo, who was named All-District after a sophomore season in which she had more kills (131) than any other LadyCat sophomore in history with the exception of Haley Carter, recently tried out for the Fort Smith Juniors club volleyball team and did so well that she was selected for the 16-National team, the top team for FSJ in that age division.

The National team plays in major tournaments around the United States and will have the opportunity to qualify for the AAU National Championship. They often play up in age group, often playing against 17- and 18-under teams.

Zarlingo becomes the first Booneville volleyball player to be selected for a top-level FSJ team. There have been many other LadyCat players who have played for FSJ teams in the past, but never for the top team in their age division.

BZ, as she is popularly known, is also a member of the Booneville CheerCats and is a pitcher and shortstop for the LadyCat volleyball team.

Another Booneville player, freshman Jessica Cauthon, was selected for the 14-Regional Plus team, the second top team of four in that age division. This team plays primarily in regional tournaments but has the opportunity to travel to some of the bigger tournaments as well.

Unlike in the past few years, Booneville will not have a FSJ-affiliated club volleyball team for this coming year. Some of the players from last year’s 14-under FSJ-B team, which included Cauthon, will play for different FSJ teams or for other JO squads.