The Magazine Rattlers trailed by double digits in each of the first three quarters and by as many as nine in the final quarter in Danville last Tuesday.

They battled back to cut it to a one possession game three times but could not draw even or go ahead.

The loss completed a three game sweep for the home team at Ted Lyons Gymnasium as both the Junior High and Senior High Lady Rattlers were handed losses as well.

Danville 48 Rattlers 39

Dalton Reagan scored the first eight points of the game but suffered an apparent ankle injury on the fast break that made it 8-0, left the game and did not return.

Even without Reagan the Little Johns went on to open a 12-2 lead only to see the Rattlers score eighth straight of their own to get within 12-10.

A 3 by Evan Lane made it 15-10 with 6:02 left in the first half before a basket by Max Greb cut it to 15-12 22 seconds later.

Danville would push the lead back to as many as 13 before Greb and Chase Gibson got the Rattlers within 29-21 by the break.

Greb and Gibson would combine for 27 points in the game with Greb’s 14 leading all players.

Danville went up 31-21 on the first possession of the second half then slowed things down. They restored their 10 point lead with 4:40 left in the quarter. A 5-0 run that saw Tatum Scott hit a jumper and Levi Wright hit a 3 would make it 33-28 but Evan Lane scored inside again — he would miss the and-one opportunity — and it was 35-29 after a free throw by Scott.

Evan Lane, who scored 12, one fewer than Eli Lane, got the conventional three point play 15 seconds into the final quarter for a 38-29 Little John lead but a 3 by Greb and another Gibson basket had Magazine within 38-34.

Free throws — Magazine had been whistled for 10 second half fouls to one for Danville by the 5:59 mark of the final quarter — helped Danville pull out to a 41-34 lead with 4:37 left, but a pair of Greb free throws and a Cam Raggio basket had Magazine within 41-38 with 3:45 to play.

The Rattlers, however, would score only one more point on a Gibson free throw while Danville pulled back out to the nine point final cushion.

Danville 64

Lady Rattlers 30

Magazine led twice early and trailed only 11-8 with 1:05 left in the opening quarter after Hannah Smith’s third basket of the game.

Smith scored 12 points to lead the Lady Rattlers.

Danville scored the next nine points and would build as much as a 16 point first half lead while foul problems mounted for Magazine.

With Alexis Minnie scoring 12 points in the first 3:47 of the second half Danville pushed the lead to 28 points. The Lady Little Johns had the lead beyond the sportsmanship threshold by the end of the quarter at 53-21 after Jalyn Tolbert converted a conventional three point play with 10.6 seconds to go.

Minnie led all players with 18 points and Tolbert scored 10. Maddie Stanley had already scored 16.

At that point Danville had shot 16 free throws to Magazine’s one and although whistles were close in the first half, the Lady Little Johns did not have a second half foul until 4:30 remained.

A pair of free throws by Kiara Vasquez gave her nine points and made it 55-25 with 4:30 left but Hally Rial threw in a 3 to become the fourth Lady Little John in double figures, with 12, and the lead would eventually grow to as many as 37.

Danville 44

Junior Lady Rattlers 23

Kylie Robinson scored all of her team’s first half points.

The eight she scored in the first quarter had her side down only 10-8, although Danville had scored the first eight points of the game.

Danvile was up 18-13 after a pair of free throws by Robinson but stretched it to 22-13 over the final 40.6 seconds of the half.

Robinson scored a conventional three point play with 3:54 left in the third quarter but Danville proceeded to open a 33-16 lead and led 35-17 after three quarters as Emma Askins became only the second Lady Rattler to score.

Dieondra Neve and Destiny Corley scored the rest of the Lady Rattler points.