CEDARVILLE — Cedarville coach Chase Rackley endured one of those losses last week at Lincoln that tend to keep coaches up at night.

Friday, the Lady Pirates got a little redemption.

Cedarville sophomore Chloe Morrow came off the bench and scored 10 points, including two free throws with 50.5 left to play as the Lady Pirates rallied for a 48-44 victory.

The Lady Pirates (5-7) evened their 3A-1 West record at 2-2.

"That was a big win," Rackley said. "We dropped one at Lincoln that I wasn't too happy with, and I thought we came out and played a little more inspired."

Chanel Kattich and Faith Weaver, the only two seniors on the team's roster, combined for 15 points and 11 rebounds in the win, with Kattich chipping in with 10 points and five boards.

Elkins (9-5, 2-2) fell behind 5-1 at the start of the game, but rallied for a 12-8 lead with 5:10 to go in the half.

The Lady Bucs, however, responded with a run of their own.

Anna Hightower's layup pulled the Pirates within 13-12, and two late Morrow baskets gave Cedarville a three-point halftime lead.

Up five, then tied at 20, the Pirates took control with a 15-5 scoring run that included two timely 3-pointers by Hightower and Makayla Pearcy and a hustling steal and layup by Kattich.

Elkins, however, wasn't done yet.

"We had a 10-point lead and we let them speed us up," Rackley said. "We lost control and the tempo of the game, and they got back to within four or something like that."

Carla Burton's three-point effort pulled the Elks to within seven, and after trading baskets, the visitors closed to within 41-37 with 1:26 left to play.

Weaver hit 1-of-2 foul shots and and Morrow followed on the next possession with two more free throws to extend the lead to seven.

"She's a really good athlete; she's quick off the dribble," Rackley said. "She's pretty good at going by people and drawing the foul. Kattich is good at that, too."

Elkins 57, Cedarville 37

BOYS — The Elkins Elks didn't shoot the ball well at the start of Friday's game with Cedarville. In fact, early on, they fell behind 7-3.

But a 19-2 scoring run did the trick as the unbeaten Elks (14-0, 4-0) rolled to a 57-37 win over Cedarville.

Junior Paxton Barnett scored 17 points to pace the winners. Camren Dunn had 12 and senior captain Chad Graham finished with 10.

Junior Kolbye Beals led Cedarville (5-10, 0-4) with 15 points.