It is not just the senior high boys that are on top of the 4-3A basketball standings. The Jr. Bearcats (4-2, 2-0), after beating Lamar and Two Rivers last week, find themselves tied for first place as well, and with a four-game winning streak to boot.

They had to survive at Lamar as after London Lee had put Booneville ahead, the Warriors had chances to tie or win it near the final horn, but they missed a free throw and a putback, with Randon Ray getting the second rebound and running out the clock.

The girls (6-2, 2-1), after falling to Lamar last Monday, rebounded with a big win over Two Rivers and are in second place behind Lamar.

After playing Jessieville last night, the junior high teams are off until after Christmas break.

Lamar 46 Jr. LadyCats 15

Leigh Swint rebounded a Joleigh Tate miss to start the game but after that it was all Lamar. The Lady Warriors scored the last 25 points of the first half and the first four points of the second half before Swint, with a steal and a layup, finally got Booneville back on the board. In fact the Jr. LadyCats scored 12 of their 15 points in that quarter, with Swint and Layla Byrum adding three-pointers and Hayley Lunsford getting two baskets. But they then went cold again with Booneville’s only fourth-quarter point coming on a Tate free throw. Swint led Booneville with seven points and four steals.

Jr. Bearcats 41 Lamar 40

The Warriors came out firing three-pointers and took an early 9-3 lead before Randon Ray converted a three-point play to start a personal 7-0 run. Lamar got the last basket of the quarter for a 11-10 lead, but would only score three second-quarter points. Meanwhile, Casey Mattson hit a three-pointer and Rocky Ross got a putback for a three-point BJH lead, and a Ray 6-footer canceled a Lamar basket and Booneville led 17-14 at halftime.

Evan Escobedo hit the second of his three three-pointers to start the second half, with Ray and Ross scoring on layups as the Jr. Cats went up 24-16. Another Escobedo three and a Ray layup to end the quarter put Booneville up 29-22 going to the last six minutes. The lead became 10 when Mattson canned another bonus shot, and his third combined with a Ray free throw seemingly had BJH safely in front at 36-27.

But then the Warriors roared back, scoring nine in a row to tie the game; Ray got a layup but then Lamar hit a three to take the lead. However, on an inbound play, London Lee, who had been scoreless thus far, cut down the lane and scored on a layup. Lamar then turned it over and Lee was fouled, hitting one of the two for 41-39. But the Warriors were then fouled going to the basket; they hit one of the two and a winning putback was off the mark, with Ray rebounding and getting out of there as fast as possible. Ray led Booneville with 16 points, with Mattson and Escobedo adding nine each with all of their points coming on bonus baskets.

Jr. LadyCats 35

Two Rivers 11

After a slow first half Booneville put it away in the third quarter. Hayley Roberts opened the scoring with a putback and but the Jr. LadyCats only managed to hit two of six free throws until Hayley Lunsford made a steal and just beat the buzzer with a layup for a 6-2 lead after one. It was even slower in the second quarter, as BJH only got two Leigh Swint free throws and a Heaven Sanchez basket in the second quarter, and Booneville led 10-5 at halftime.

The Jr. LadyCats began to pull away in the third quarter as Sanchez got a putback and Swint fired in a three-pointer. Lunsford then hit from six and Layla Byrumgot a steal and layup for 19-7. Joleigh Tate then canceled a TR basket with a layup for a 21-9 lead after three. BJH then poured it on in the fourth period, starting with another Roberts putback. Tate then hit two baskets and Sanchez added a steal and layup for 29-9 and both teams then cleared their benches. But Booneville was not done yet as K.K. Crum scored on a layup, then dropped in an 8-footer, and Karmen Kent made a steal and beat everyone to the other end for a layup to end the scoring.

Sanchez led Booneville with seven points with Swint and Tate adding six each. The Jr. LadyCats made 24 steals, with Sanchez getting eight and Swint, Roberts and Byrum getting four apiece.

Jr. Bearcats 58

Two Rivers 26

After a slow first three minutes, Booneville racked up the last 12 points of the first quarter. Brooks Herrera started the blitz with a three-pointer and after Jeremy Brackett got a steal and layup, Randon Ray also fired in a bonus ball. Ray and Evan Escobedo each followed with layups and BJH led 17-4 after one. London Lee hit a three to continue the run; he then got a layup and eventually the lead became 25-4 before TR finally got back on the board. Herrera and Remington Chambers each scored and Herrera added his second three before the Gators scored the last seven points of the first half to make it 32-12 at halftime.

Escobedo converted a three-point play to start the second half and after the teams swapped points twice, Booneville closed the third quarter on a 10-3 run. The bench came on late in the third quarter and Austin Goff and Levi Wilson scored inside with Chambers hitting two free throws for a 47-21 lead after three. Herrera would add two more three-pointers in the fourth quarter and Chambers also got another basket as Booneville forced the sportsmanship rule. Herrera led the team with 13 points.

Seventh Grade

The seventh-grade Bearcats moved their record to 4-0 as they grabbed wins over Lamar and Magazine. Dax Goff scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the 34-20 win over Lamar, with Colter Fisher adding 10 points. Goff was even more impressive against Magazine; in a game that was called at halftime due to a power outage, Goff had 17 points, 15 rebounds and 5 steals in Booneville’s 29-4 win.

The girls’ team suffered their first loss at Lamar, but bounced back to move their record to 3-1 on the season with a 25-12 win over Magazine. Lexi Franklin led the way with 11 points; Ryleigh Love added 6 and Lynnlee Garrett and Kylie Lunsford scored four points each.

These two teams are off until after Christmas break.