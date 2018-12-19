Landing five of the conference’s eight all state selections, the Booneville Bearcats dominated the league’s post season awards, which were released last week.

In addition to all state choices Ethan Dobbs, Sammy Haynes, Marcus Nichols, Carson Ray and Noah Reyes, the Bearcats had nine others picked as All Conference for a total of 14.

Among the All Conference choices were Michael Hesson, who was also Honorable Mention All State, Ian Suttles, Mark Phonlasouk, Cam Brasher, Andrew Robertson, Evan Schlinker, Grayson Schlinker, Jeremy Elliott and Ethan Pirraglia.

There were also four Honorable Mention All Conference choices . Those were were Dalton Tatum, Gabe Fennell, Anthony McKesson and Cort Mizell.

Dobbs got the All State award for as season in which he scored 14 total touchdowns — two rushing, eight receiving, two interception returns, a punt return, and a kickoff return — and a pair of 2-point conversions. He caught a team high 17 passes for 325 yards and had 1,086 all purpose yards including returns on his team best seven interceptions.

Haynes was the Brandon Burlsworth Award winner in the state title game and manned the center position for the Bearcats.

Nichols was a two way lineman and was particularly dangerous on defense where he recorded 56 total tackles with 11.5 for a loss.

Ray assaulted the record book in a season in which he ran 235 times for 1,760 yards. His 32 rushing and 33 total touchdowns are school records. With three 2-point conversions Ray scored 204 points — the Bearcats gave up 188 in 15 games.

Ray had 1,806 all purpose yards and also had 50 total tackles with four going for a loss.

Reyes finished with 28 tackles for a loss to lead the team. He had five sacks for 32 yards in losses, broke up a couple of passes, forced four fumbles and had a safety.

Hesson ran for 13 touchdowns and caught passes for three more. He finished with 810 rushing yards and 1,042 all purpose yards for the season.

On defense Hesson picked off six passes, broke up eight and recorded 56 tackles.

Suttles broke up four passes and picked off six — the Bearcats combined for 31 interceptions — and caught a couple as well. Two of Suttles’ interceptions were returned for touchdowns.

Phonlasouk was another of the Bearcat linemen that led the way to 4,924 rushing and 5,494 t,otal yards this season.

Brasher was the Bearcats leading tackler with 97. He had 7.5 for a loss with a safety and three bass breakups as well. Brasher also picked off two passes. Offensively, Brasher had one catch for a touchdown. He didn’t carry the ball until the playoffs and had a 60-yard run in the finals.

Robertson ran for exactly 1,000 yards on just 95 carries with 13 touchdowns. On defense Robertson had 4.5 sacks, second on the team, and 9.5 tackles for a loss.

Quarterback Evan Schlinker threw for a school record 14 touchdowns on the season, completing 32 of 60 passes for 570 yards. He also ran for 353 yards and three more touchdowns.

Grayson Schlinker manned a tackle position for the offensive line than KFSM-TV 5 picked as the best in the area on Saturday night.

Elliott did a little of everything including special teams which helped bolster his tackle number to 51 to go with his 1.5 sacks and 6.5 for a loss.

Pirraglia played on both lines during the season and had a sack among his 22 tackles.

Tatum played at linebacker and on special teams, recording 29 tackles.

Fennell finished with five interceptions, including one that went back for a touchdown.

McKesson caught a touchdown pass, caused and recovered two fumbles and had 49 total tackles with two sacks and 10 for a loss.

Mizell saw duty on both lines as well and finished with 52 tackles including two sacks and 8.5 for a loss.