TOURNAMENTS/EVENTS/CAMPS/MEETINGS

BASKETBALL

• Dec. 21-22 — UAFS will host its annual Holiday Basketball Camp from 9 a.m.-noon at the Stubblefield Center. The two-day camp is open to boys and girls in kindergarten to seventh grade. Cost is $80 per camper, and campers may register on-line at www.uafsbasketballcamps.com or register in person on the first day of camp.

CYCLING

• The River Valley Cycling Club hosts four group rides per week open to the public. Tuesday rides start at Fort Chaffee, Thursdays at Beef O’Brady’s and Sundays from Cisterna Market. There is also a women’s-only ride each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Fort Chaffee. Rides are often divided by ability levels, including no-drop rides for beginning road cyclists. Visit Facebook.com/RiverValleyCycling.

GOLF

• Jan. 1 — Ben Geren Golf Course 2 man Best Ball Skins Game. Noon shotgun start, Chili luncheon at 11 a.m. prior to golf. $100 per team. Age 60+ will play the white tees and all others will play the blue tees. Prize pool to be paid out based on the number of skins. Call Pro Shop to sign up. (479)-646-5301

HIKING

• The Trailblazers Hiking Club is dedicated to enjoying the outdoors in the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The club leads several hikes per month. Visit www.thcfs.com for more information or call (479) 646-9562.

RUNNING

• Feb. 10 — 5th Annual Fort Smith Marathon starting 8 a.m. in Downtown Fort Smith. fortsmithmarathon.com.

PLAYERS/TEAMS WANTED

