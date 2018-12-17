Bradley Rice

Sport: Soccer

High School: Southside

College: University of the Ozarks

Former Southside soccer standout Bradley Rice was among a trio of University of the Ozarks men's soccer players named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-South Region team this week.

Rice, midfielder Miguel Reyes and senior midfielder Thomas Ross were named to the Third Team.

Reyes, a native of Canyon, Texas, was named to the All-Conference First Team in 2018 after scoring two goals and recording five assists.

Rice was named to the All-Conference Third Team after leading the Eagles' defense throughout 2018. He also scored two goals during the season.

Rice finishes his career as a three-time ASC All-Academic honoree and a two-time All-Conference player.

Ross, a Heath, Texas, native, was recently named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America® First Team. Ross was named to the All-Conference Second Team in 2018 behind an eight assist and two goal effort.

Hannah Ladd

Sport: Basketball

High School: Ozark

College: East Central (Okla.)

Hannah Ladd poured in a career-high 11 points in East Central's 73-59 win over Rogers State.

Ladd, who overcame two ACL injuries during her high school career, hits the Christmas Holidays with 5.8 points per game average. In addition to the career-high for points in a game, Ladd also finished 3-of-4 from the 3-point line, also a personal best.

East Central resumes Great American Conference play today against Northeastern (Okla.).

Brttany Branum

Sport: Basketball

High School: Greenwood

College: Henderson State

The former Greenwood standout had 11 points in Henderson State's 79-70 loss to UAM on Saturday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak and dropped the Reddies to 3-1 in the Great American Conference.

The 7-1 start had matched the school's best start since 2011-12. HSU had jumped up two spots in the latest D2SIDA Central Region Poll (No. 6).

Branum, who has been averaging 17.8 minutes a game, is averaging 6.1 points a game and 3.2 rebounds per game.

The Reddies travel to Southeastern Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Hailey Bunch

Sport: Basketball

High School: Northside

College: Central Arkansas Baptist

Hailey Bunch, a former standout for Rickey Smith's Northside Lady Bears, scored a season-high 11 points Saturday in Central Arkansas Baptist's 99-76 blowout of Saint Louis College of Pharmacy.

The high-scoring Mustangs (8-1) have won five in a row since dropping a 79-38 decision to nationally-ranked Freed-Hardeman.

Bunch and the Lady Mustangs are 5-1 in American Midwest Conference play. Bunch is averaging 6.1 points per game.

Nathan Corder

Sport: Basketball

High School: Alma

College: John Brown University

Former Alma standout Nathan Corder is averaging 8½ minutes of playing time per game for the 8-3 John Brown University Eagles.

Corder, who had a season-high six points in the Eagles' win over Bacone College on Nov. 15, is 7-of-23 from the 3-point line this season. As a freshman, Corder had a career-high 21 points in a Jan. 16, win over Bacone.

The Eagles are in Babson Park, Florida, this week to compete in the Webber International Christmas Shootout. JBU faces Johnson (Fla.) today at 4 p.m.

Free Throws ...

Former Greenwood basketball standout Megan Hartness is averaging 6.1 points a game for the Bronchos of the University of Central Oklahoma. Hartness had two points in Saturday's 64-57 win over UAFS. ... Whitney O'Dell (Southside) scored three points in the University of Arkansas-Monticello's 79-70 win over Henderson State last week. The Cotton Blossoms have won three in a row following a five-game losing skid to start the season. ... Freddy Lee (Clarksville) had nine points in Arkansas Tech's 80-70 loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville. The Wonder Boys (2-8) have dropped six in a row. ... Lauren Krissman (Northside) had five points and five rebounds in Saturday's 75-57 loss to Rogers State. ... Former Southside running back D'erek Fernandez earned his college diploma Saturday at the University of Central Arkansas. ... Hailey Ostrander had eight points in the University of the Ozarks' 82-57 loss to Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday.