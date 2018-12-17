Bearcats still 5th in 3A

Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 15. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:

OVERALL

1. North Little Rock (9) 6-1 127 1

2. West Memphis (1) 9-2 99 2

3. LR Central (3) 8-1 94 7

4. Jonesboro 4-2 68 4

5. Fayetteville 7-2 64 9

6. Marion 4-2 50 3

7. Cabot (1) 9-1 47 10

(tie) LR Parkview 4-2 47 5

9. LR Mills 7-3 42 –

10. Conway 6-3 39 –

Others receiving votes: Fort Smith Northside 32, Jonesboro Westside 17, Baptist Prep 14, LR Hall 12, Rogers 7, Bentonville 6, Lake Hamilton 3, Hot Springs 2, Valley Springs 1.

CLASS 6A

1. North Little Rock (10) 6-1 63 1

2. LR Central (3) 8-1 52 4

3. Fayetteville 7-2 32 3

4. Cabot (1) 9-1 24 –

5. FS Northside 7-4 17 2

Others receiving votes: Conway 15, Bentonville 4, Rogers 2, Bryant 1.

CLASS 5A

1. West Memphis (10) 9-2 62 1

2. Jonesboro (3) 4-2 48 2

3. Marion 4-2 41 2

4. LR Parkview (1) 4-2 28 4

5. Sylvan Hills 8-1 9 –

Others receiving votes: LR Hall 7, Greene County Tech 7, Sheridan 3, Lake Hamilton 2, Hot Springs 2, Alma 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Jonesboro Westside (6) 9-1 59 1

2. LR Mills (8) 7-3 54 3

3. Harrison 7-3 30 2

4. Blytheville 7-2 25 4

5. Pea Ridge 11-2 24 5

Others receiving votes: Southside Batesville 9, LR McClellan 8, eStem 3, Brookland 3, Pulaski Academy 2.

CLASS 3A

1. Valley Springs (5) 19-1 61 1

2. Baptist Prep (9) 9-2 53 2

3. Tuckerman 15-1 42 3

4. Elkins 12-0 16 5

5. Booneville 11-1 15 5

Others receiving votes: Manila 6, Drew Central 5, Osceola 5, Bergman 4, Ashdown 2, Fountain Lake 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Marked Tree (13) 8-0 68 1

2. England 10-2 30 –

3. Clarendon 6-3 24 2

4. Dierks 10-0 23 –

5. Earle (1) 4-4 22 2

Others receiving votes: Eureka Springs 11, Quitman 10, Bay 9, Magnet Cove 7, Junction City 5, Lavaca 2.

CLASS 1A

1. Izard County (13) 17-2 69 1

2. New School (1) 17-1 40 3

3. Dermott 16-3 32 –

4. Calico Rock 15-3 31 2

5. Timbo 18-4 18 4

Others receiving votes: Kirby 7, Nevada 6, Western Grove 4, Deer 1, Augusta 1.