Having grown up here as a second-generation family and small business owner, I can say we live in one of the most beautiful parts of the country that's full of potential and have some great neighbors. I truly love this land, as much as I love and understand the liberty passed to me.

In recent years, however, I've noticed a disturbing rise in the number of folks using government to harass and bully others, primarily using city government as their weapon. In such a situation government is only happy to oblige.

Like their predecessors, the bully-by-government individual will spew tired and misleading terms to justify their behavior while benefiting directly and indirectly, usually financially, from the government answer. Many have shared their horror stories with me and many others currently live in fear of retaliation.

In a typical scenario, homes and properties that have been seized by city government using the so-called "nuisance ordinance" invariably wind up benefiting a select few, um, let's call them "friends" of the city government. These "friends," and their cronies, have historically gone out of their way to defend the current scheme. Turning a home/property owner into a criminal for overgrown yard grass (or "non-compliant driveway or fence material, etc) and providing a city-level process that allows the city government to seize private property, is just the tip of the iceberg.

While I realize this sounds "conspiracy theorist," everything discussed is public information subject to FOIA. You are encouraged to inform yourself and others. If you or a family member are currently being victimized by the situation I've described, take heart — a day in court is coming, you are not alone. Share your story.