Let's look inside the Gingerbread House
and see what we can find.
There's grandpa and grandma sharing
wisdom gained from years of time.
There is daughter with kindness shown,
from her inner beauty ways, while hubby
puts together a tiny choo-choo train
and baby delights at those Christmas lights.
Soon hubby's family will congregate
as neighbor Bob joins in gather of faith.
And widow Maude adds to the chatter
with daughter, whose man serves overseas.
She brought a dish, hopes all will please.
As all enjoy the food upon their plates
a feast to celebrate, God's baby's birth.
The Gingerbread House will always be
because when love is shared,
it's God's expanded family.