The U.S. Marshals Museum expects the proposed 1-cent sales tax will raise about $15 million in the nine months it would be in effect.

An initial calculation posed by a reader and others online questioned the calculations, saying the tax may only raise around $318,000.

“I put them on paper and that’s what I came up with,” Al Baker, 64, said. Baker is a longtime resident of Fort Smith and said “that’s going to infuriate people” if the tax were to be approved then not raise what it was supposed to.

U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation President Jim Dunn told the Times Record he wouldn’t be here if the tax would only raise $1 million.

Baker said the foundation may have used another figure to calculate the estimate, which he “would be interested to see.”

Based on a conversation with U.S. Marshals Museum leadership and independent verification, here’s how the projected revenue was determined:

Fort Smith levies a 2 percent sales tax — the rest goes to the state and county. Half of the city’s tax, or 1 cent of every dollar, goes to streets, bridges and drainage projects.

In the last five years, an average of $20.75 million has been raised each year from the one penny tax, according to tax receipts from Fort Smith Finance Director Jennifer Walker. Roughly $15.5 million is brought in by the end of the third quarter, nine months of the year. This is how the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation estimated the potential earning value of the proposed temporary tax.

The city’s total sales tax brings in an average revenue of $41.5 million each year. Over nine months, around $31.8 million is raised.

One may want to multiply the figure by .01 to determine what one percent of $31.8 million is. It would seem that total — $318,000 — indicates the amount of money the tax would raise.

Multiplying the city’s three-quarter revenue by .01, however, is not an accurate reflection of what could be raised. This is because 1 percent of $31.8 million is not equivalent to a one penny increase.

Rather, this calculation is based on taking 1 percent of a portion of the sum of Fort Smith’s total tax revenue, and 1 percent of two cents per dollar isn’t what the foundation is vying for.

Whether or not the tax passes, the foundation will still need to raise funds each year. According to documents submitted to the Fort Smith Board of Directors, it estimates the annual fundraising needs to be $600,000.

Once the capital project is complete and funded, it will establish operations and work on creating an endowment that would be used to “offset annual contributed revenue needs.”

The Fort Smith Central Business Improvement District endorsed the project and proposed tax Tuesday at its monthly meeting.

Approximately $32 million has been raised through cash and pledges. The land for the museum, worth $3.4 million, was also donated, bringing the fundraising total to around $35.4 million.

Dunn said the foundation expects to raise $15 million to $16 million through the tax. Despite documents saying there was the need for $17 million, Dunn said the additional million was included in the total reported need to budget for interest if loans were acquired for the project’s completion.

The tax would be levied from July 2019 until the end of March 2020, if approved. Dunn has repeatedly said he understands that taxes are already high but said this would be the length of a school year and told the Board of Directors and CBID the foundation will not ask for an extension or renewal.