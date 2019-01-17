City of Booneville police officers made 414 arrests during 2018, down from 443 during 2017. That is a drop of 6.5 percent.

The city issued 253 citations last year, served 99 city warrants and executed another 108 warrants for other agencies according to a report released last week by BPD Chief Rusty Lewis.

The top ticketed offense, for the third straight year, was for individuals driving despite having a suspended driving license. There were 42 tickets, up from 36 in 2017.

Second among the 36 ticketed offenses was for disorderly conduct, 39, followed by public intoxication, 33, and no proof of insurance 25.

Resulting in 11 to 14 tickets were offenses of criminal trespass, DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property.

City officers served 76 misdemeanor warrants, down slightly from 79 in 2017, with a combined 57 being for failure to appear for a court date, or failure to pay fines.

There were 23 felony warrants served through city cases for a variety of charges including theft, fleeing, theft by receiving, possession of tattoo equipment, breaking or entering, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender, possession of dungs, residential burglary, possession with intent to deliver, theft of scrap metal, commercial burglary and fraudulent use of a debit or credit card.

Among the warrants served for other local agencies, 60 were for the Logan County Sheriff’s Office , a drop of 14 from 2017, and three for the 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force, three for the Paris PD, and one for the Magazine PD.

BPD officers also served 11 warrants for the State Probation & Parole office and eight for Sebastian County and others for the Clarksville PD and sheriff’s offices in Crawford, Franklin, Polk, Scott, Sharp, Washington and Yell counties. Officers also served warrants for agencies in Alabama, Kansas and Missouri.

The number of warrants served for other agencies was up by three from the previous year.

City officers worked 119 vehicle accidents during the year and unlocked 264 vehicles, which is up by three from 2017 and amounts to 22 per month.

Parole warrants and sanctions resulted in 24 arrests, seven people were placed in protective custody and 13 were sentenced to serve days in jail by courts according to the report.

The BPD also took 581 reports during the year.