The Fort Smith Central Business Improvement District has officially endorsed the U.S. Marshals Museum project.

CBID Chairman Bill Hanna made a motion for the commission to “endorse the mission” and efforts “to go forward with the 1-cent sales tax for nine months.”

U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation President Jim Dunn said the project is a “keystone to the future of Fort Smith” and the downtown revitalization.

Dunn said the purpose is to improve civic literacy. The foundation’s programming has reached more than 28,000 students and 5,700 adults without the museum open or a full staff.

The tax would go toward "promoting the Constitution, rule of law and law enforcement," Dunn said, and added Fort Smith was previously “at the vanguard of enforcing rule of law” in Indian Territory.

“Those men and women, I’m not sure if civilization would have come yet. They did so much to promote law and order in the Indian Territory and pave the way for statehood,” Dunn said of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Native American law enforcement groups will be honored for their assistance to the marshals, Dunn added.

“In recognition of their contribution, we have invited the Five Civilized Tribes to have representation on our board of directors, and (they) have committed to a statue on our campus honoring tribal law enforcement,” Dunn said. “The marshals played a major role, but absolutely, that depended on the tribal law enforcement as well.”

Dunn said the museum’s goal and history is popular across the country, but convincing people to donate large sums of money “to a community that many have never heard of” is difficult.

About $32 million in cash and pledges has been raised with about $3.4 million in donated land bringing the total to about $35.4 million.

Dunn said the foundation reached out to a major donor that did not come through. The gift would have gotten “the ball across the goal line” due to how it would have challenged other donors and “asks.”

Money is available to complete the building, Dunn said, but the foundation needs more to finish its interior with interactive exhibits.

The foundation, Dunn said, would not ask for money if it didn’t believe in the museum's economic and educational impact.

Dunn said the foundation wasn’t "sneaking in" a ballot item using the special election. Rather, there wasn’t time to get it on the general election ballot and they would’ve had to wait two years for another general election.

“We realize in the special election that we might have an uphill battle, but that’s OK,” Dunn said. “The U.S. marshals are kind of the underdog of law enforcement on the federal level.”

‘We ask for nine months’

The tax would be a 1-cent increase from July 2019 until March 2020.

“We will not ask for an extension. We will not ask for a renewal. We ask for nine months,” Dunn said.

CBID Treasurer Sam Sicard asked about what assurance the city can have that the tax will not be renewed.

“When you go to the voters and promise them that you won’t ask them for an extension for the tax,” Dunn said.

“So that’s a promise from the Marshals Museum board?” Sicard asked.

“Yes. The museum and the foundation boards have both committed to this tax and this tax only,” Dunn said. "That’s all I can say.”

CBIC Commissioner Steve Clark noted there is no law preventing the foundation or museum board from requesting an extension, though, he does not believe “it would be met very favorably.”

“We don’t have a crystal ball and we don’t know what’s going to happen, and I wish we did,” Dunn said. “When I make these statements, that is based upon all our projections, based on all the homework that we’ve done.”

Dunn said he knows of no precedent of museums requesting a temporary tax and not asking for an extension.

According to documents presented to the city directors last year, there is $17 million left to raise and $15 million to $16 million would finish the project.

When asked about the remaining funds, Dunn said the total is more around $15.5 million or $16 million, because the foundation can remove a budgeted interest expense that would have been needed if it were to take out bridge loans that would be paid back later.

What if?

Dunn called the project a “perfect role for Fort Smith,” noting its history.

The foundation plans to campaign using “facts and figures,” Dunn said. There may be public meetings in the future, Dunn said. He encouraged residents to read about the project online or schedule an individual meeting.

After the original study session with city leadership, Dunn told the Times Record, “We cannot let this fail. There are too many things dependent on the marshals museum, including the city’s future, so it is our intent to go forward. We need to get this to pass.”

Dunn clarified a statement he previously made to the Times Record that there was no plan B in regard to getting the tax passed.

“What I said is it is absolutely important and imperative that we pass the tax. When you start talking about what happens if it doesn’t pass, I think common sense will tell you what the alternatives are,” Dunn said. “One of those is to keep raising money until we get the remaining amount of money or get some sort of scaled-back museum that will not attract the visitors that we will attract with a fully funded and operational museum.”

At the Dec. 18 Board of Directors meeting, however, Ward 4 Director George Catsavis asked for clarification there would be no additional tax request whether the one proposed passes or fails. Dunn responded saying, “We have not discussed the possibility of this failing.”

Accept or reject

The special election for voters to determine the museum’s next step is March 12. There will be an early voting period.

Dunn said the museum, which has been a project for more than nine years, is scheduled to open next summer.

He and U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation Vice President of Development Alice Alt said this project was brought to the city because of its “overwhelming public support.”

“It’s a joy, an opportunity and an honor to be part of something so noble. This is a noble opportunity for Fort Smith,” Alt said. “This is us. This is who we are. It is a legacy. It is an opportunity to move progress forward. It is the chance to be the best Fort Smith we can possibly be — destination, tourism — all the buzzwords. It’s time.”

If the tax passes, Dunn said there would be a public facilities board that would own the land and lease it to the museum. There would also be an additional citizens advisory board.