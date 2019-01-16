New year, same scam.

LITTLE ROCK– It may be a new year, but 2019 has seen the same old scams from con artists. Entergy Arkansas is aware of scammers across the state trying to get money from customers over the phone with threats of shut-off. Small businesses are typically the target.

Entergy Arkansas provides electricity to approximately 700,000 customers in 63 counties including Logan.

There are some variations to the scam, but the basic premise stays the same. The scammer usually calls a customer with a spoofed number, often looking legitimate, then tells the customer they have an hour to pay or they will be cut off. They ask the customer to give a credit card number right then, buy a prepaid gift card or even transfer funds electronically.

Utilities do not do business that way. Entergy officials said it is important to understand that if a customer’s bill is overdue, they will get notice in writing with a shutoff date. It will not come as a surprise.

If a customer gets a call like this:

* Hang up immediately.

* Do not give them money.

* Do not give them information.

* Call 1.800.ENTERGY (NOT the number scammers gave) to confirm any account information.

* Report scammers to the local police and the attorney general’s office of consumer protection.

To protect themselves from fraud, customers should only use authorized methods and legitimate banking information to pay an Entergy Arkansas bill. Those ways include:

* Pay online - myAccount. For no additional charge, conveniently pay your bill online by electronic check. Log in securely to myAccount to view and pay your bills.

* Pay by phone - Pay your bill by credit card, debit card or electronic check by calling 1-800-584-1241. BillMatrix, our pay-by-phone provider, will charge a $2.95 service fee. BILLMATRIX is the only authorized credit card vendor authorized to process these types of payments.

* Auto pay bank draft - Automatically deduct your bill payment from your checking account each month. We'll mail a monthly billing statement to you for your records, showing the bill amount and bank draft date.

* Pay by mail - Send check by U.S. Mail to the remittance address shown on your bill.

