Agriculture educators invited to apply for grants ranging from $500-$5,000

For the fourth consecutive year, Tractor Supply Company and FFA are partnering for the Grants for Growing campaign, a competitive grant program that provides funding to FFA chapters across the country for the development or improvement of a proposed agricultural project.

The application period is now open and extends through Feb. 11.

Agriculture educators are invited to submit a detailed proposal for a new or existing project that benefits both the larger community as well as future FFA members. Applicants must outline how the chapter will start, sustain or expand on the project.

Following the application period, Tractor Supply will host a fundraiser from Feb. 13-24, inviting customers to make donations in-store or online with purchase to support the future projects. Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 will be funded in the spring based on the amount of funds raised. Donations will fund grants in the same state they were donated.

“Tractor Supply is proud of its enduring support of FFA, an organization that prepares students to be the future leaders of the agricultural industry. The Grants for Growing program is just one more way Tractor Supply can assist these young people in their pursuit of studying and advancing the rural lifestyle, while also benefiting their communities,” said Jessica Holmes, marketing manager at Tractor Supply Company.

FFA advisors interested in applying for a grant can visit http://www.FFA.org/grantsforgrowing and submit their application. Chapters located near a TSC store are invited to come by and help in the fundraising efforts, while raising awareness for their agriculture programs. Chapters that participate in an in-store activity during the fundraiser can submit a fulfillment form to receive additional points toward their grant application. Chapters do not need to be located near a store to win a grant.

The success of the Grants for Growing program has increased with each year. In 2018 Tractor Supply was able to fully fund more projects than ever due to the support of stores across the country. The campaign raised a record $830,000, enabling 271 grants to be awarded and impacting more than 30,000 students.

“Since the program’s inception, Grants for Growing has raised more than $2.2 million and funded close to 1,000 grants for agriculture projects across the country,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “We look forward to inspiring future leaders and positively impacting the agricultural industry with our 2019 program.”

For more details about the program, visit tractorsupply.com/FFA.