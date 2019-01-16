Magazine Schools Superintendent Brett Bunch is one of three candidates who are finalists for the job of superintendent of the Smackover-Norphlet school district, according to an El Dorado News report dated Jan. 10.

Bunch, Jason Black and Dr. Marc Sherrell, along with three others, were recommended as finalists by the search firm McPherson & Jacobson LLC. The El Dorado News reported that the board reviewed the six finalists during a public portion of a board meeting then went into a closed session to review video submissions from each.

Bunch said last week he received a call from a former mentor and close friend who asked him to “at least apply” for the open position but, Bunch said, he didn’t believe he had much of a chance to land the job.

Bunch is in his fourth year as the superintendent at Magazine. Black is currently the special programs director at Hallsville Independent School District in Texas, and Sherrell is currently the student support services administrator and athletic director with the Lonoke School District, the paper reported.

Leading the effort to see Magazine schools convert to a “hybrid” schedule has put a spotlight on both the district and Bunch, he has stated multiple times, as educators have requested data regarding the success of the venture — initial social media posts by the Democrat were viewed more than 15,000 times.

The school finished its first semester of the schedule in December so there has been little data to disseminate as yet.

On site interviews with each of the finalists this week, the El Droado News report states, and while there the candidates will meet with three focus groups as well as the board.

That is a procedure similar to the one Bunch underwent when becoming the superintendent in Magazine.

McPherson & Jacobson LLC representatives described Bunch as described as an intelligent and motivated individual who brings real world business experience into the district. They said he maintains a sense of loyalty to those people he works with and that he has served on several educator’s boards, which has helped him create a relationship with other administrative leaders around the state. They said his goal is to find better ways to serve staff and students, the El Dorado News report said.