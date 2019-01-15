Three adults and three children were injured in a personal injury collision in LeFlore County on Sunday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The collision took place at about 9:04 a.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 144 about 1.1 miles west of Cline Road in LeFlore County, the release states. A 1997 Ford truck driven by Jerry Ward, 43, of Talihina was traveling east on Oklahoma 144 when it departed the roadway to the right. Ward overcorrected and the vehicle departed the roadway to the left, overturning about four times and ejecting a passenger, Shonia Ward, 31, of Talihina, about 15 feet from the point of rest.

Jerry Ward was transported by Air Evac to Paris Regional Hospital in Paris, Texas. He was listed in critical, but stable condition with neck and back injuries. Shonia Ward was transported by Tulsa life flight to the same hospital. She was listed in stable condition with a back injury.

There were four additional passengers in the vehicle. One of them, Keifer Ward, 18, of Talihina was transported by personal vehicle to Choctaw Health Care Center with an arm injury. Two boys from Talihina, one age 3 and the other age 4, were also transported to Choctaw Health Care Center with unknown injuries. A 10-year-old girl from Talihina was transported by LeFlore County EMS to Mena Regional Hospital. She was admitted in stable condition with a leg injury.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.