A Texas woman has been barred from shopping at Walmart after police say she spent several hours cruising the store's parking lot in a motorized shopping cart while sipping wine from a Pringles can.

Wichita Falls police say they were called to the Walmart at 2700 Central East Freeway around 9 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, store employees told them they wanted the woman banned from Walmart property due to her behavior, according to the Wichita Falls Times Record News.

The woman had reportedly been riding around the parking lot, sipping wine, since at least 6:30 a.m., police said.