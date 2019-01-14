SHREVEPORT, La. – Southwestern Electric Power Company, an AEP company, last weeek announced it is requesting proposals for up to 1,200 megawatts of additional wind energy resources to be in commercial operation by Dec. 15, 2021.

Proposals must have a minimum nameplate rating of 100 megawatts and are due March 1. SWEPCO is seeking to acquire new or existing projects that qualify for at least 80 percent of the federal Production Tax Credit.

“SWEPCO continues to see strong customer interest in more renewable energy to meet their sustainability and renewable energy goals,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer. “At the same time, SWEPCO is seeking proposals that will save customers money and further diversify our energy resource mix.”

SWEPCO’s Integrated Resource Plans show significant increases in renewable energy, including wind and solar, over the next 20 years.

SWEPCO customers are already served by 469 megawatts of wind energy from Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas through multiple power purchase agreements.

Projects must be located in, and interconnected to, the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) regional grid in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas or Oklahoma.

Required application forms and additional information can be found at SWEPCO.com/RFP.

Any projects selected through the RFP process will be reviewed for regulatory approval by the Arkansas Public Service Commission, Louisiana Public Service Commission, Public Utility Commission of Texas and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The RFP was issued by American Electric Power Service Corp. on behalf of SWEPCO. AEPSC and SWEPCO are AEP companies.