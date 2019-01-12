The 61st annual Mr. and and Miss BHS pageants are set for 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 12, at the BHS auditorium.

There will be 13 female contestants in the Miss BHS portion of the pageant and another 13 males will be after the Mr. BHS trophy and crown this year.

The reigning Miss BHS is 2018 graduate Brooklyn May. The reigning Mr. BHS is Grayson Schlinker, who is a senior this year.

Tickets are $5 each and may be purchased in advance or at the door. To purchase tickets in advance check in at the high school office during regular school hours through Friday.