Good morning everyone!

The sobering reality is that regardless of our age and stage in life, all of us woke up this morning with less time to live, than we had yesterday. In fact, with every breath we take, we move a little closer to the end of our time here on earth. So, whether we have eight minutes or eighty years left on this journey, it is imperative that we manage our time well. Today, I want to share with you two principles of time management.

Being consistent over an extended period of time makes a positive difference! One thing I know for sure is success takes time. There is no magic pill that produces success. You have to work at it daily. For example, thirty minutes of exercise per day, five days a week, over an extended period of time will make a big difference in your health and fitness. There is no one single workout, that you can point to, that makes the difference in your health, but rather the sum total of all the workouts together. This is how success works, it’s the consistent investments of time you’re willing to make every day that will produce a harvest of success in your life. I like the way the Apostle Paul put it in Galatians 6:7, “Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows.” In other words, if you consistently put the time in, you will eventually reap the benefits of your labor.Being neglectful over an extended period of time makes a negative difference! Let us look again at the example of health and fitness. There is no one single workout we can miss, nor any one single poor meal choice that we can point to that causes our health to decline. Rather, it is the neglect of our bodies over an extended period of time that ultimately causes poor health. In the same like manner, spiritually speaking, there is no one missed church service or one neglected prayer time that we can point to that caused our spiritual decline. But rather, a neglectful attitude over an extended period of time that causes our spiritual life to go downhill. This is why the Bible encourages us to remain consistent in our faith in 1 Corinthians 15:58, “Therefore, my dear brothers, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know your labor in the Lord is not in vain.” Being neglectful with your time will lead you down the wrong road.

Yes, we all woke up this morning with less time to live, than we had yesterday. This is why it is so important to learn time management. It is important to know that consistency over an extended period of time can make a positive difference in every area of your life. But on the other hand, being neglectful over an extended period of time can make a negative difference. In 2019, lets choose to be consistent, not neglectful. I want to leave you with a simple prayer that Moses prayed in Psalms 90:12, “Teach us to number our days aright, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.”

Blessings!!!