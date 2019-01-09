During the Christmas season Garland County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with other state and local law enforcement officers, participated in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in a special year-end Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization to get drunk drivers off the street.

During the mobilization Garland County made 63 traffic stops while conducting saturation patrols and fixed patrols. These stops led to three impaired drivers being arrested for DWI and four fugitives being apprehended and taken to jail on various warrants.

“These extra patrols, coupled with our social media campaign of awareness undoubtedly helped reduce the number of impaired drivers on our streets and made our community safer during the holiday season. I would like to thank each of the deputies who participated outside of their normal shift hours for helping protect our citizens,” McCormick said.