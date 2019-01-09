New sheriff's office leadership team named

A mayor starting a fifth term, one new and one not so new Booneville City Councilman, and a new Logan County Sheriff were among those taking part in mass swearing in ceremonies conducted in Logan County courthouses on Jan. 1.

Assured of winning the position when he won the preferential primary back in May, Jason W. Massey took over as sheriff on Tuesday and announced several promotions that coincided with his ascention to the top law enforcment job for the county.

Essentially filling the position already, Josh Scott has been promoted to the role of chief deputy, Massey said. Scott has been with the LCSO since January of 2015.

The sheriff also announced that Kieth Lunsford, with the department since July of 2016, has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant and is over all criminal investigations for the department.

Other positions, Massey announced, are Lane Mathews as the department’s patrol sergeant and Debbie Fischer as the jail administrator.

In Booneville Jerry Wilkins was sworn in for the fifth time meaning he will complete a second decade in office at the conclusion of the term. Wilkins won a five man race that was settled in a runoff win over Aaron Brewer on Dec. 4.

Joe Henry Earp, who won a contested race to replace Milburn Brewster on the Booneville City Council was one of two new faces for the council. Earp beat Derrick Wagner for the position.

The other is former councilman Guy Robson, who was unseated two years ago, but campaigned for the seat, which was vacated by Brewer when he ran for Mayor. Robson beat Alton Shackleford for the seat.

Remaining aldermen Eddie Gossett, Brad Smith, Robert Smith and Steve Reid were unopposed.

In Magazine there were no leadership changes as Mayor Stan McConnell starts a new term as do aldermen Donald West, Russell “Hank” Weaver, Sammie Smith, John D. Jones, Heather Knox and Joe B. Cheney. None drew opposition.

The same is true of Blue Mountain where Mayor Dale Dickens and council members Bradley Keahey, Jason Collier, Debbie Dickens and Juanita Garnier were all unopposed. The council does have a vacancy, however, because the position held previously held Elaine Lippard attracted no candidate.

Other county officals are Logan County Judge Ray Gack, and County Clerk Peggy Fitzjurls, who like Massey, retained their positions with primary wins; and County Clerk Elaine Robertson, Tax Assessor Shannon Cotton, Treasurer Mickey Oates and Coroner Blake Schluterman.