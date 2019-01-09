Wiggins Ace Hardware store on Bennett Street in Booneville was a victim of police are calling a smash-and-grab about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Booneville Police Chief Rusty Lewis said the person responsible for breaking the front door apparently grabbed four or five chain saws and was out of the business in less than a minute.

One of the saws was recovered in a dumpster on the property.

Video surveillance shows one suspect leaving the area on foot traveling south, but the individual was empty handed at the time, leading Lewis to suspect the individual stashed the saws in the dumpster and returned to retrieve them a short time later.

Lewis said the BPD was notified of the break-in via an anonymous caller and an officer on the scene by about 4:20 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.