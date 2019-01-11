The Booneville High School Basketball Homecoming activities will begin on Friday, Jan. 11 with the 3rd Annual Homecoming Walk. Royalty, Escorts and senior high basketball players will be going to the elementary school to walk the halls at 1:15 p.m.

The Homecoming Pep Rally will be in the high school gym at 2:20 p.m. The Coronation will begin at 6 p.m. in Bearcat Gymnasium. The games against the Perryville Mustangs will begin immediately following the Coronation. The Royalty will be escorted by senior and junior Bearcat basketball players.

The Basketball Homecoming Queen for 2019 is Kasidey Thompson, daughter of Coach and Missie Denton and Michael Thompson.

The Homecoming Royalty is Seventh Grade Maid, Kylie Lunsford; Eighth Grade Maid: Carah Miller; Freshman Maid: Emalie Miller; Sophomore Maid: Raven McCubbin; Junior Maid: Hannah Waddle; and Senior Maid: Carleigh Ingram.

The 2019 BHS Boys Basketball players escorting the Royalty are seniors Grant Goers, Blakely Cobb, Logan Bradley, Camryn Lawson, Mason Weaver, Nate Riley, Tyler Hall and Noah Reyes; and juniors Keaton Canada, Andrew Mattson, Noah Weaver and Bryce Keeter.

The children in the ceremony are:Olivia Stringer, Allison Grace Suttles and Blayken Joe Denton.