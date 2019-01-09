Accounting for the primary charge in 81 cases, drugs were again the top criminal activity resulting in arrest warrants in the Southern District of Logan County in 2018.

Combined, there were 142 felony arrest warrants processed by the Logan County Circuit Clerk’s office in 2018 according to a report issued last week. That is up from the 132 warrants from 2017.

The 81 cases involving drugs is up from 74 cases being brought by 15th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Tom Tatum II’s office in 2017.

In addition to the cases where drugs were the primary offense,there were another four where drugs offenses were secondary in the indictment.

The drug offenses ran the gamut of delivery or possession of methamphetamine, or other controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, deliver or store a controlled substance.

In addition to the drug offenses, 31 cases had a secondary offense with 11 involving abuse, endangering or threatening offenses; 10 involving motor vehicle charges; nine involving weapons offenses and one including a forgery or fraud charge.

A distant second in cases involved property crimes, which was the top count in 28 cases. There were another 15 cases which fall under the heading of violence.

The property charges ranged from commercial burglary or residential burglary, which were 10 of the cases, to theft of property, theft by deception, or theft by receiving.

Four cases included thefts were reported as specifically involving scrap metal and one was of a firearm.

The violence cases include two aggravated assaults on a family member and one domestic battery as well as another aggravated assault and a second degree assault. Battery offenses complete the category.

There were also seven cases involving sex crimes including three for rape, one involving possession of a medium depicting explicit conduct by a child, and three failure to comply with sex offender reporting requirements.

There were 12 cases involving sex crimes in 2017.

There were more than 100 warrants issued in the district for the third straight year after totals for the previous three years were in the double digits.

Combined, there are 411 counts and enhancements listed on the warrants, up from the 297 from 2017.