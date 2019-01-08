U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, Arkansas’ Fourth District congressman, has called on Congress to stop the partial government shutdown.

Westerman's district includes Logan County.

In a statement issued Monday, Westerman outlined his goals for the 116th Congress and urged the legislative body to not drag out the shutdown, but “take decisive action to protect thousands of hardworking Americans’ paychecks.”

“Now that the speaker election is over, I hope to see productive talks regarding border security, as well as ongoing immigration reform,” Westerman wrote. “Having been to the border, I’ve seen what’s happening and know that we must enact changes soon. President Trump has brought these issues to the forefront, and now it’s our job to act on them.”

Westerman also noted he will “continue fighting for proper stewardship of America’s public lands, including forest management reforms” and “work to find health care solutions that cover preexisting conditions at a lower cost.”

The congressman also said he will join with his colleagues to “improve our country’s infrastructure, eliminating bureaucratic red tape and ensuring efficiency.”