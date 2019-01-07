Classes for Waldron Public Schools are canceled for Monday because of damage to one of its buildings.

Superintendent Daniel Fielding stated in a Saturday news release on the Waldron Public Schools Facebook page the main power feed outside the middle school malfunctioned and cannot be repaired. It is unclear exactly what will have to be done to replace or rebuild it. It is known the middle school will not get power back for several days and possibly more than a week, which will cause the middle school students to have to go to another building on campus until the repairs are completed.

"Due to the timing of this issue, I believe the safest and smartest decision is to cancel classes for Monday districtwide to allow proper time to assess the damage and allow the administration time to develop and communicate a clear plan to the community, staff and to students as to how we are going to carry on and provide a safe place to educate the almost 500 students at the middle school," Fielding stated.

Fielding stated to check the Facebook page or the school website sometime after noon Monday for complete and accurate communication for classes which will resume on Tuesday.

"Although this is not how we wanted to begin our semester, no one was hurt and I am very thankful that this did not happen while students were in session," Fielding stated. "This problem will be fixed as soon as possible."