I was told recently by a friend that it was kind of sad to see the “Jim” she had met that wrote letters to the editor about life is good in the Village, transition into the more serious Jim involved and concerned in the decisions that the CEO and BOD are directing. With that said I replied I was still that same guy.

Even though I have been preoccupied with the vote, kayak launches, fishing piers and the CMP, this morning I arose at 5 a.m., I am an early to bed early to rise person. I noticed how the sun was already coming up?

Opening the big windows of my family room I saw it was the full moon setting for the morning over Lake Balboa. Wow! You could not have taken a prettier picture. The beautiful full winter moon was setting on the horizon of the lake with a reflection just as beautiful of the full moon off the water.



As I stepped out onto the back porch I could already hear ducks calling in the distance, others flying over with the whistling of their wings. A strong northwardly wind blowing in sending a winter chill down my back.

The lake was coming to life in the early light of the morning. Yes, this is truly a great place to live, lets not us forget what God has blessed us all with. While we all celebrate the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ, I give thanks to waking up and taking another breath. Getting up in the morning is a good start. The alternative is a lot worse.

Hoping all had a Merry Christmas and wishing all a great New Year.



Jim McClanahan

Hot Springs Village