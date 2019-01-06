A judge has ordered a Franklin County man accused of killing his parents undergo an exam before jury trial.

Dustin Jordan of Ratcliff will undergo a fitness to proceed exam after a Franklin County circuit judge filed an order Thursday. Jordan was arrested Oct. 9 in the Oklahoma City area and later charged with two counts of first-degree murder after Franklin County sheriff's deputies found his mother and father dead with gunshot wounds inside a Compressor Road residence in the county, according to the affidavit.

Jordan on Oct. 24 filed his intent to rely on the defense of mental disease or defect, according to circuit court records.