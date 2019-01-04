Oklahoma Prosecutorial District 15 officials are investigating human remains found Christmas Day in Sequoyah County.

Sequoyah County sheriff's deputies that day found the remains south of Muldrow near the Arkansas River. Though District 15 officials have not confirmed who the remains belonged to, sheriff's officials suspect the case is tied to a vehicle without a driver found in 2012, Sheriff Larry Lane said.

District 15 officials on Thursday were waiting for dental records from the human remains, Lane said.