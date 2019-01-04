During his arraignment on two counts of rape Friday, a Fayetteville man seemed displeased one of his next court appearances will fall on his birthday.

Through public defender Beth Wright, Dwayne Ray Armer, 39, plead not guilty to the charges and 15th Judicial District Judge Jerry Don Ramey set a March 1 pre-trial appearance and a March 15 jury trial appearance date for Armer.

Armer, who is accused of raping a 3- and 4-year old verbalized something and, when asked by Ramey what he said, Armer replied, "that's a heck of a birthday present."

"I hate that for you but it is what it is," Ramey answered.

During Friday's appearance Armer wore Logan County Detention Center issued fatigues and was shackled and handcuffed. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.