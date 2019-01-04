OZARK, Ark. —Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus has announced its Chancellor’s List and Honor Roll for the fall 2018 semester.

The Arkansas Tech-Ozark Campus Chancellor’s List recognizes students who complete a semester with a 4.0 grade point average, while the Arkansas Tech-Ozark Campus Honor Roll honors students who complete a semester with a grade point average between 3.5-3.9.

A total of 476 Arkansas Tech-Ozark Campus students earned special commendation for their academic achievement during fall 2018.

Area members of the fall 2018 Arkansas Tech-Ozark Campus Chancellor’s List and Honor Roll include”

Booneville: Monica Adair (4.0); Zachary Adair (4.0); Bonnie Anzalone; Kristin Armstrong (4.0); Madison Bittle; Brett Cates; Tyler Catlett (4.0); Sydney Dotson; Kaila Ensey (4.0); Alexandria Keen (4.0); Joy Long; Daphne Mattson; Jennifer McLemore (4.0); Melissa Means (4.0); Jennifer Merrill (4.0); Kaci Parrish; Calvert Raggio; Rodney Siddons (4.0); Hannah Simpson (4.0); Ellyn-Maree Stevenson (4.0); Hershel Swint Autumn Townsend; Chelsey Warren (4.0); Charles Wharton (4.0); Justin Williams; Robert Williamson; KC Woods (4.0); and

Magazine: Kalyn Bryan (4.0) Rebekah Dobson; Jodi Hall; Zachary Kelm (4.0); Sailor Moody; Tammy Smith (4.0).