Since, starting this week, the Democrat’s weekly entry known as Scenes has been revised into a more reader friendly format, complete with a new heading, we are including this week's column here on the website.

New and or time sensitive events will be listed first in the column each week, with sections devoted to clubs, organizations and such making information readers are looking for easier to find.

To submit events or information for the column, email gparrish@boonevilledemocrat.com or news@boonevilledemocrat.com.

Sugar Grove Fire Association dues, due

Sugar Grove Fire Association yearly membership dues for 2019 are now due. The annual dues of $35 can be mailed to the Sugar Grove Fire Department at P.O. Box 432 Booneville AR 72927.

The department appreciates everyone in the community for their support. Monthly fire meetings are held the first Monday of each month. For more information call Fire Chief Dale Cox at 969-8155 or 969-8517.

Clubs

The Booneville Garden Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m.

This year we’re meeting in homes (or a local restaurant) as was done in years gone by. You are cordially invited to join us anytime to see if you might like to become a part of this organization. We have interesting speakers and good sources of information to help us learn more about the world of gardening. Occasional field trips are planned and were helping to make Booneville a “Good Hometown”. Please call Anne at 206-1333 for more information. We’d love to see you there.

***

Booneville Extension Homemaker’s Club (EHC) meets every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., at Booneville Methodist Church, enter in through the glass door to the west of the family life center. The cookery is located at the end of the hall. Find us on facebook: Booneville AR Extension Homemaker’s Club.

***

Magazine Improvement Club meetings are held at the Gloria Perry Community Center at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

***

The Booneville Livestock 4-H Club’s regular meeting time is at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Booneville High School Agri building.

Organizations

The Booneville Library is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Story hour is held every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. for pre-school age children.

***

The South Logan County Water Board meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the water board office.

***

American Legion Post #109 and its auxiliary meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Community Building in Magazine.

***

Blocher Lodge #247, at 554 West Fourth Street holds its regularly stated meeting on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Area Masons are encouraged to attend.

Weekly events

Every Saturday night: Highway 109 Country Music, 7 miles north of Magazine, 7 miles South of Paris; Driggs Community Building, 6 p.m. Potluck and country music. Everyone welcome.

Substance abuse help

Gimme 12 steps (12-step program) meeting schedule is as follows: Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at the Booneville Community Building on North Holden. For more information, call Lesa K. at 206-0375.

***

NARFE regular monthly meetings are the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., at the Grapevine in Paris.

Churches

Victory Baptist Church at Dena and Hickory St., invites all to Sunday school at 10 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Need a ride - call 479-849-7673.

***

Come join us at Antioch Community Church, Antioch Road and Barber Ridge Road, good music, old time preaching, Darrell and Pat Schlinker, Pastors. Sunday School, 10 a.m. Church, 11 a.m.; Evening Service, 5 p.m.

***

Faith Lutheran’s Ruth Circle meets the third Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. You are invited to lunch and the meeting with the church ladies at the church. Our worship service is at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 10:15, after coffee and fellowship at 10 a.m. Bible study sessions are held every Monday at 1 p.m.

Assitance

Booneville Neighborhood Center, open Tuesdays and Thursday, 8 a.m. till noon. No drop offs and no furniture. Call 675-3429.