Farms in west central Arkansas that grow timber, turkeys and beef were among the 42 inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm program for 2018.

The local “century farms” inducted in December include Dalmut Farms, established in 1901 near Mansfield in Sebastian County; Skeets Ranch, established in 1914 in Franklin County northeast of Branch; and Pendergrass Farm, established in 1870 in Franklin County between Charleston and Ozark.

As neighbors moved to California during the Depression, the Dalmuts bought up small pieces of land here and there to expand the farm.

“All over the country you see that most of the farms that stayed in the family for over 100 years are families that stayed through the Depression and toughed it out,” Danny Dalmut said. “The governor touched on this at the induction ceremony. They had to weather some storms.”

Dalmut Farms is in an area formerly known as Peoria between Mansfield and Hartford. Danny Dalmut’s great-great-uncle homesteaded the first 160 acres and over the next four generations the farm has grown to about 960 acres of land used to grow timber and cattle.

Dalmut’s grandmother and grandfather, who immigrated from northern Italy, also grew 10 acres of strawberries on the land. Whatever they couldn’t sell they made into strawberry wine with an Arkansas wine permit.

John Frank Pendergrass raises beef cattle on about 3,000 acres halfway between Charleston and Ozark. In 1870, John Jason Pendergrass moved from northern Alabama to first begin farming the land. John Paul Pendergrass, John Frank’s son, will be the fifth generation to farm the land.

Larry Skeets is the third generation of Skeets to farm the land about three miles northeast of Branch. His grandfather A.J. Skeets started the farm in 1914 and passed it on to R.L. Skeets. Mack Skeets, Larry’s son, will be the fourth generation to farm the family land that has grown to about 600 acres.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward inducted the “century farms” at the State Capitol on Dec. 19. To qualify, the farmers have to show proof their farm of 10 acres or more has been owned by the same family for at least 100 years.

There have been 418 farms inducted as century farms since the Arkansas Agriculture Department began the program in 2012.

Larry Skeets noted that it is often difficult to prove the ownership goes back 100 years because so many county courthouses have burned down in the past.

The program is “a way to highlight the contributions of these families to the agriculture industry as well as their overall contributions to our state,” the Agriculture Department states.

Agriculture is Arkansas's largest industry, contributing more than $20 billion to the state's economy annually and providing one in every six jobs in the state. Arkansas consistently ranks in the top 25 nationally in the production of 23 agricultural commodities.

"The value of farm families is more than their crops and livestock. Through generations, their commitment to family and hard work has proven to be the combination of values that enriches our communities, and makes our state and nation great," Hutchinson said Dec. 19 to the Century Farm Families.

The other farms recognized in 2018 are in Arkansas, Boone, Columbia, Conway, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Faulkner, Fulton, Garland, Grant, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Marion, Ouachita, Poinsett, Union, Van Buren, Washington and Woodruff counties.

Applications for the 2019 Century Farm Inductees will open in February. For questions about the Arkansas Century Farm program, contact Mary Elizabeth Lea at maryelizabeth.lea@agriculture.arkansas.gov.