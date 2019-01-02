A Fayetteville man has been charged with two counts of rape in a case involving 3- and 4-year olds.

Dwayne Ray Armer, 39, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, was accused of committing deviate sexual activity with the two minors in the Southern District of lLogan County between Sept. 1 and 19 of last year.

The affidavit states Armer confessed to the accusations against both minors, on two occasions, on Nov. 20 and he was jailed that day. The rape charges were formally filed on Dec. 21.

Armer will be arraigned on the charges, which are Class Y felonies, on Jan. 4. He is being held on a $100,000 bond, according to court documents.

Armer has been found indigent and will be represented by a public defender.