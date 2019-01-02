Although it just missed a sixth straight month of collections in excess of $55,000, Booneville’s one percent sales tax did take in almost $39,000 more than it did in 2018.

With last week’s remission of $54,973.04 from Arkansas State Treasurer Dennis Milligan’s office, the tax collected $679,359.04 for the year, an increase of 6.1 percent from 2017 collections.

The collection grew for the fifth straight year easily surpassing the 2.6 percent growth from last year and marks the third time in five years the increase has been at least six percent.

The growth from 2015 to 2016, when tax collections topped $600,000 for the first time since the Easter Sunday 2008 Cargill fire, was 6.7 percent. Collections grew by 10.2 percent between 2014 and 2015, after the opening of a Walmart Supercenter.

Last week’s return is for taxes collected by vendors in October and turned over to the Department of Finance and Administration during November.

Booneville’s sales tax was renewed for a fifth five-year term in 2015. With the current funding formula the tax was distributed as follows during the year:

• City improvement (30 percent): $203,807.71

• Police department (22 percent): $149,458.99

• Fire department (10 percent): $67,935.90

• Area Agency/Senior Center (10 percent): $67,935.90

• Airport (7 percent): $47,555.13

• Street department (5 percent): $33,967.95

• Parks commission (5 percent): $33,967.95

• Animal control (5 percent): $33,967.95

• BDC/Chamber (4 percent): $27,174.36

• Oak Hill Cemetery fund (2 percent): $13,587.18

The city collects a second one percent sales tax which is exclusively dedicated to operation of the hospital, with 75 percent given to Mercy for operation of the hospital and the remaining one-fourth reserved for construction uses.