Although not the largest and certainly not of the wealthiest school districts in the state, area schools serve as leaders in new and innovative approaches to meeting the educational needs of Logan County students.

Magazine, one of the smaller schools in the state, is also one of the most innovative. This past year, the Magazine School Board decided to adopt a school calendar that would go almost year-round.

In the first year of implementation, students and faculty express support for a schedule which allows students to attend school in blocks of time that allow for one or two week breaks or intervals throughout the year and continue schooling through the summer months.

A big advantage, according to superintendent Brett Bunch and his teachers, is that students retain much more knowledge without the long summer break.

Other schools throughout the region and state view Magazine District as a test model for the future. So far, the model has been successful. Anticipated problems with athletic scheduling, family vacations, and meeting classroom standards have proven minor speed-bumps or no problem at all.

Paris public schools, in conjunction with Arkansas Tech, Ozark and Tyson Foods recently opened a $1.3 million center for vocational training on the Paris High school campus. The center will provide courses in automation technology and allied health to both high school and adult learners.

Students can obtain concurrent college credit at no charge, an opportunity that opens doors for college or prepares students for immediate workforce training. Students from Magazine, Paris, and Scranton currently attend class in the center with plans to expand it to other districts. The center is expected to serve as a statewide model for workforce training.

Although typically near the top of the state in academic achievement, Principal Gary Rhinehart wanted to do more for his students and make sure fewer fell through the cracks. In conjunction with Jennifer Hampton of the Guy Fenter Education Coop, Rhinheart adopted an intensive dyslexia training program for his teachers.

This fall Scranton elementary was recognized as a state and national leader in recognizing and providing assistance to students with dyslexia.

One of the most recent and innovative programs has been the establishment of the Magazine Conservation Academy. The Conservation Academy is a school within a school and is a creative by-product of Bunch and teacher Lance Holt dreams of establishing workplace education for students that would match up with local job availability.

Established at Magazine High School and with Arkansas Department of Education approval, the course deals with many aspects of natural resources and skills needed to utilize those resources. The students spend the entire day in the same classroom and with the same teacher, Holt. Literacy, math, history, and even the arts are taught through the lens of natural resource education.

During the fall semester the students have looked at careers in forestry, fish and wildlife, parks and recreation, human dimensions of natural resources and career education. Not restricted to the classroom, the students have visited the lodge on Magazine, studied the history of Native Americans at the Toltec Mounds, visited Petit Jean Lodge, Lake Fort Smith, and toured the coal mines of Logan County.

During the trips they have learned to identify trees, measure and evaluate timber, plant food plots, and dozens of other skills associated with working and extracting the natural resources of Arkansas. They have used trigonometry to measure tree height, algebra to estimate tree mass, geography of the Ouachita, history and culture of its people, and have written stories of their experiences.

There are currently 11 students enrolled in this innovative one-of-a-kind class that may serve as a model for providing educational opportunities that coincide with job opportunities found in the community.

“We want to stop losing our kids as they move off to bigger cities and places to find work,” Holt explained. “We want to provide kids with the knowledge needed to work and make a living right here if they choose to do so.”

Being small is sometimes an advantage as schools can quickly implement change, test that change, and see if it works best for our kids. With educational leadership, area schools continue to be at the forefront in teaching and providing opportunities for our kids.