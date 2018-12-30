Crawford County
Lonnie Robins, Jr., 1001 S. Redhill St., Alma; Chapter 7.
Daniel Wayne Bowlin and Dana Michelle Bowlin, 5738 Bowlin Acres Lane, Van Buren; Chapter 13.
Roy Rhoades and Brenda Rhoades, 729 E. Cherry St., Alma; Chapter 13.
Sheila J. Williams, 14732 White Valley Road, Mulberry; Chapter 13.
Polk County
Lana Danielle White, aka Lana Jernigan, P.O. Box 303, Mena; Chapter 7.
Sebastian County
Lacy N. Williams, aka Lacy N. Russell, 1010 Leah Lane, Fort Smith; Chapter 13.
Mildred O. Richardson, 5606 Callaway Lane, Fort Smith; Chapter 7.
Tomoko Guthrie, 3103 S. 39th St., Fort Smith; Chapter 7.