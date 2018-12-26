The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration's Motor Carrier System (AMCS) website was launched in September and although the department has received complaints most of the feedback has been positive.

Complaints have included issues from apparent server overload, such as being kicked off after a page refresh and then losing items in "the cart."

“In an ongoing effort to offer DFA services online, we recently launched an enhanced Arkansas Motor Carrier System (AMCS) website," Scott Hardin, spokesperson for DFA wrote in an email. "Tasks that previously required a trip to the office may now be conducted from the comfort of an office or home on the AMCS site.

This is one more example of DFA simplifying and streamlining services over the past few years, Hardin adds. In late 2014 one Revenue Office-related service was available online (car tag renewal). Today, a majority of our Revenue Office services can be completed online, with thousands of Arkansans registering vehicles and ordering replacement driver’s licenses along with numerous additional services.

"Regarding the AMCS site, as with any new launch, in the days immediately following the roll out of the site we made adjustments as needed to enhance customer experience<" Hardin wrote. "While we’ve received questions as Arkansans learn the new tools, complaints regarding this new website have been extremely limited. Since the launch in the fall, we’ve received positive feedback from users across the state.”

Through this system, transportation carriers may conduct numerous International Registration Plan (IRP) and International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) transactions online. The state makes it easier to register and conduct this business in Arkansas. Among the key new features of this website, commercial truck carriers may now register vehicles instantaneously online, other rather than in-person at IRP offices. Through the addition of these online services, DFA anticipates a larger number of carriers to register in Arkansas. This project was initiated by the General Assembly’s Act 532 of 2017, which provided DFA the opportunity to streamline and modernize this system.

The AMCS can be found online at https://amcs.arkansas.gov.

The IRP is a reciprocity agreement among states and Canadian provinces that provides apportioned payments of a carrier’s registration fees based on total distance traveled in each state. The IFTA is a similar agreement among the 48 contiguous states and Canadian provinces that simplifies reporting and distribution of fuel tax to each state dependent upon miles traveled in each jurisdiction.

“Over the past three years, DFA has made available online the majority of Revenue Office-related services,” said Larry Walther, DFA Director. “The enhancement of AMCS continues this trend as commercial carriers may now simply register and report information to us online, creating efficiencies for both the trucking companies and DFA. With Interstate 40 running through the heart of Arkansas, we realize the important role of these carriers in the state’s economy.”

The following changes were implemented through the AMCS modernization:

• Registration decals are no longer issued for apportioned vehicles. Blank decals are provided at renewal to cover expired decals.

• AMCS may now process a larger number of online transactions.

• Customers have the ability to reprint cab cards.

• Approved carriers may now maintain their own inventory of license plates.

• Renewal may be e-mailed 30 days prior to expiration.

• A carrier shall have 30 days from date of registration to submit all required source documents to the IRP Unit.

• Renewal reminders can be sent via text and/or e-mail.

• Cab cards were redesigned.

• Escrow is now available for IRP customers. Overpayments will result in escrow. Customers may make escrow deposits throughout the year. Escrow balances must be used when processing online and may be used in conjunction with a credit card or e-check payment.

“The trucking industry applauds the efforts to modernize the process of licensing and registering commercial vehicles in Arkansas,” said Shannon Newton, Arkansas Trucking Association president. “Thousands of trucking companies call Arkansas home. Improving the services our industry relies on is an important priority for the association. These improved systems will help our members be more efficient and productive when registering new equipment or performing other important administrative functions for their fleets,” Newton said.

For more information on IRP, email IRP.Unit@dfa.arkansas.gov or call (501) 682-4653. Additional information related to DFA may be found at www.dfa.arkansas.gov.