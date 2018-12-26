MAGNOLIA, Ark.— Brittany Galinato earned a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2018 semester and recognition on Southern Arkansas University’s President’s List.

Galinato is a freshman Elementary Education (K-6) major from Booneville.

A total of 290 students were honored on the fall SAU President’s List.

SAU “feels like home” and has built on its dedication to student achievement and caring atmosphere, both on campus and online, with more than 80 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies. As career and professional trends change, SAU initiates new degree programs to fit those needs. Some of the latest additions include an exciting new cybersecurity computer science program, a unique Welding Engineering Technology SAU System program, and a new track in the MBA and MPA programs for Social Entrepreneurship.

For more information about SAU, visit https://www.saumag.edu/.