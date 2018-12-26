The Booneville City Council last week adopted a 2019 budget and approved a salary ordinance for next year when it met last week.

The salary ordinance mirrors the one passed for 2018 Mayor Jerry Wilkins said when asked by councilman Steve Reid if there were any changes.

The budget anticipates slightly over $2 million in revenue.

Describing the budget as tight, Wilkins said, “we’re going to have to keep an eye on the budget this year.”

Wilkins also said he is typically conservative in revenue expectations. For instance the city’s one percent sales tax is projected to take in $600,000 in 2019.

The tax, which is distributed to 10 different entities, has taken in $624,000 before December’s remission and has now topped the $600,000 mark for three straight years.

Councilmen also approved the closure of three dormant checking accounts — a Beautify Booneville account, a D.A.R.E account and one established as a fundraiser to provide a bicycle for Valerie Jeremiah.

City Clerk Gayleene West said auditors recommended closing the Beautify Booneville and D.A.R.E. accounts, which had had no activity during her four years in office, and moving the $1,311 and $245.46, respectively, into the city’s general fund.

Money from the fundraiser account will go to Jeremiah, in accordance with audit recommendations, West said.

Wilkins said the fundraiser account was set up when the Chamber of Commerce sought to purchase a new bicycle after Jeremiah, who was often seen riding the community streets of trash, had one destroyed and the money in the account was an excess of what was needed.

Held on the third Monday rather than the fourth Monday because the fourth Monday is Christmas Eve, the meeting was the last for two councilmen.

Milburn Brewster, who did not seek reelection to the seat he held, was not in attendance due to medical reasons. Aaron Brewer vacated his seat for a run at the mayor’s office.

Joe Earp, who won a race against Derrick Wagner to replace Brewster, attended last week’s meeting. Brewer will be replaced by Guy A. Robson, who Brewster had unseated two years earlier.

Wilkins presented a plaque to Brewer for his service to the city following the meeting and had a plaque ready for Brewster as well.