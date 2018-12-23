After a nearly 20-year hiatus, the King Cotton Holiday Classic is returning to the Pine Bluff Convention Center from Dec. 27-29.
Once recognized as the nation’s most prestigious high school boys’ basketball tournament, the eight-team event will feature state championship contenders from Arkansas, California, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York and Texas.
This year, local leaders will also unveil arena improvements, including a new video scoreboard, marquee, message boards, exterior enhancements, concession stands, restrooms and locker rooms.
The three-day tournament includes the following:
Wednesday, Dec. 26 (Clinton National Airport, 1 Airport Road, Little Rock)
9:58 a.m.: Gulliver Prep arrival
10:05 a.m.: Houston Math & Science and Landry Walker arrival
11:38 a.m.: Park Boys School of Buffalo arrival
1:25 p.m.: Long Beach Poly arrival
Wednesday, Dec. 26 (Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive)
7:30 p.m.: Community event, including a tentative skills & drills competition, PS4 competition and meet and greet
Thursday, Dec. 27 (Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive)
4:30 p.m.: Gulliver Prep Raiders vs. Columbus Falcons
5:45 p.m.: Long Beach Jack Rabbits vs. Landry Walker
7:00 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies with Mayor Shirley Washington
7:25 p.m.: The Park School of Buffalo vs. Pine Bluff Zebras
8:45 p.m.: Jacksonville Titans vs. Houston Math & Science
Friday, Dec. 28 (Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive)
1:30 p.m.: Loser Game No. 1 vs. Loser Game No. 4
3:00 p.m.: Loser Game No. 3 vs. Loser Game No. 2
6:00 p.m.: Winner Game No. 1 vs. Winner Game No. 4
7:30 p.m.: Winner Game No. 3 vs. Winner Game No. 2
Saturday, Dec. 29 (Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive)
3:00 p.m.: Loser Game No. 5 vs. Winner Game No. 6
4:30 p.m.: Winner Game No. 5 vs. Loser Game No. 6
6:45 p.m.: Loser Game No. 7 vs. Loser Game No. 8
8:00 p.m.: Winner Game No. 7 vs. Winner Game No. 8
Details about this year’s participating teams are below. All rankings are reflective of the end of the 2017-18 season.
Pine Bluff High School (HOST TEAM)
2015 6A state champion
Columbus High School – Columbus, Mississippi
2018 6A champion
Ranked No. 1 in Mississippi, No. 35 nationally
Reached final four in the state last four years
Houston Math, Science and Technology Center – Houston, Texas
2018 6A semifinalist
Ranked No. 16 in Texas, No. 91 nationally
Two top 50 players for 2019 in the state
Landry Walker High School – New Orleans, Louisiana
2018 6A runner-up
Ranked No. 4 in Louisiana
Reached state finals last three years
Gulliver Preparatory School – Pinecrest, Florida
Two players ranked in the top 75 National Class of 2020
Players ranked No. 5 and No. 7 in Florida
The Park School of Buffalo – Snyder, New York
2018 state champion
Ranked No. 4 in New York, No. 102 nationally
Top 10-ranked player in the state
Long Beach Polytechnic High School – Long Beach, California
2018 conference champion, state quarterfinalist
Named “Sports School of the Century” by Sports Illustrated in 2005
Jacksonville High School – Jacksonville, Arkansas
2013 5A state champion