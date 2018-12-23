LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program will continue normal operations, even after the federal government shutdown last night. WIC participants and vendors will be able to sign up for and participate in the program as usual.

Applicants can still come to their local health unit or WIC-only clinic and receive their normal services. For those who are already in the program, they will still be able to redeem their benefits at their local vendor.

WIC is a federal program administered in the state through the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). The program educates families about proper nutrition for babies, young children, and expectant new mothers to improve diet and health habits. WIC provides a selection of approved supplemental foods high in the nutrients that are needed for growth and development, as well as information, support, and encouragement for breastfeeding; and referrals for other health services.

Pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children under age five may qualify if they live in Arkansas, have a nutritional need, and receive an income at or below WIC guidelines, or receive Medicaid, ARKids, TEA, or SNAP.