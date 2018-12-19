In a 9-2 vote, the Logan County Quorum Court approved a 2019 $13.645 million budget when it met last week at the courthouse in Booneville.

Opposing the budget’s passage were Justices of the Peace Gerald Hodgson and Lindell Parsons. Hodgson had initially voted yes, assuming the vote was for approval to read the budget ordinance.

The budget, which allows for $2,000 raises for elected officials and $1,000 raises for all other county employees — office holders received a raise of $2,500 and employees a raise of $1,500 last year — has about $400,000 of funds unappropriated Logan County Judge Ray Gack said.

“I want to thank everybody on the budget committee,” County Judge Ray Gack said. “It may not be perfect, but we’ve got a budget and we’re going to learn to live with what we’ve got.”

The budget also calls for six new positions within the Logan County Sheriff’s office, which Gack said are necessary to operate the new jail expected to be completed in the spring.

The Court also said goodbye to three members, including 30-year veteran Mike Schluterman, Debbie Anhalt and Ken Hart. Anhalt was on the court for four years and Hart for six.

“Serving on the Quorum Court is probably not the easiest thing in the world to do, but we appreciate your service,” Gack said after presenting each of the outgoing JPs with a certificate of appreciation.

Gack also announced the swearing-in ceremonies for officials will be held in county courthouses on Jan. 1, at 9:30 a.m. in Paris, and at 11 a.m. in Booneville.