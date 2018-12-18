City officials announced some streets will be closed for improvements this week.

The southbound lane of Locust Street from Oak Street to the Faulkner County Courthouse driveway will be closed through Wednesday while the city’s newly-renamed Transportation Department repairs damaged asphalt outside the Central Fire Station.

Dave Ward Drive will close for 15-minute intervals near the pedestrian overpass as the Manhattan Road & Bridge company places the truss that will go over Dave Ward Drive. Depending on the weather, the closure will be between midnight and 4 a.m. Friday or Saturday.

City spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III told the Log Cabin Democrat it was not yet determined whether the crew would do a rolling stop similar to what the crews doing construction on Interstate 630 have done or if traffic would be rerouted.

In a letter to city officials dated Dec. 10, Manhattan Road & Bridge Project Manager James Harberson wrote: “We anticipate being able to get this set within the 15 minute window allowed in the SP [special provision in the company’s contract with the city]. We want to alert the public for two nights just in case we have a weather issue.”

The new pedestrian bridge, along with the expansion of the Stone Dam Creek Trail, will connect the neighborhoods off South Donaghey Avenue to the University of Central Arkansas.

The project is estimated to cost $2 million total.