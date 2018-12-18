THEFTS

NORTH 14TH STREET, 900 BLOCK: A backpack, two school books, school supplies, a credit card and a debit card valued at $580 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

HEATHER MOOR, 3500 BLOCK: Two TVs, a handgun, hydrocodone pills, two pairs of sunglasses, a GPS device, jewelry and tax documents valued at $4,255 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

KOLLER STREET, 2500 BLOCK: A 1997 Dodge 2500 valued at $20,000 was reported stolen.

2311 FIANNA OAKS DRIVE: Money and a scent item valued at $83 were reported stolen in a burglary at Perfecto Cleaners.

MEADOW OAKS LANE, 8400 BLOCK: A laptop, a laptop bag, a purse and a car key valued at $1,400 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH 53RD STREET, 2300 BLOCK: A compound miter saw valued at $150 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SPEAKER STREET, 5400 BLOCK: Three Social Security cards, no value listed, were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

2710 GRAND AVE.: A TV and a PlayStation 4 valued at $990 were reported stolen from Rent-A-Center.

SOUTH 56TH STREET, 2600 BLOCK: Clothes and a sim card valued at $195 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

TOWSON AVENUE, 3800 BLOCK: Two TVs and an Xbox 1 valued at $1,829 were reported stolen.

JOHNSON STREET, 4500 BLOCK: A house key, no value listed, was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

5111 ROGERS AVE.: Clothes valued at $1,11 5 were reported stolen from J.C. Penney.

2100 N. 62ND ST.: A razor scooter, two bluetooth speakers and a hover board valued at $556 were reported stolen from Walmart.

NORTH 48TH STREET, 700 BLOCK: A TV, a memory foam box spring bed and a bed frame valued at $820 were reported stolen.

3501 CLAYTON COURT: A TV, a PlayStation 4, a refrigerator, a washer and a dryer valued at $1,617 were reported stolen at Buddy's Home Furnishings.

TOWSON AVENUE, 5200 BLOCK: A TaoTao 50 motor scooter valued at $800 was reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a vehicle drove at him and his wife and struck his wife with the mirror.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

CHRISTOPHER JAYMES RUTH OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine.

JOSHUA MICHAEL GOUGH OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported an unapproved transaction of $93.79 to her checking account.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported numerous suspected fraudulent charges to his credit card since Dec. 10.

A MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO. MAN reported someone on Dec. 10 had removed $484 from his bank account.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported eight fraudulent charges valued at $384.98 to her credit card.

A POCOLA WOMAN reported someone bought two cellphones, an Xbox 1 and a video game with her credit card.

A SPIRO, MO. MAN reported $304 was withdrawn from his credit card from an ATM at 5900 Riley Park Drive.

AN OKLAHOMA WOMAN reported two fraudulent transactions to her credit card valued at $808.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a woman's credit card was used to get $304 from an ATM.

A POTEAU MAN reported his credit card was used to withdraw $484 from BancorpSouth, 1222 Rogers Ave.

A MULDROW WOMAN reported her card was used to withdraw $463 at First National Bank.

AN EMPLOYEE AT DOMINOS, 3701 Phoenix Ave., reported a customer had a pizza delivered to his or her home and did not pay for it.

A POPULAR BLUFF, MO. WOMAN reported someone had hacked her account for $9,000.

A MULBERRY WOMAN reported a former employee from Westark Plumbing used Westark money to pay for a commercial water faucet valued at $486.72.

A MULDROW WOMAN reported fraudulent use of a credit card.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

MARY ELIZABETH BEELER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony first-degree terroristic threatening.

DARRESSL VANCE TAYLOR OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree terroristic threatening and misdemeanor criminal trespass. He allegedly threatened to kill a man he was arguing with when officers arrested him.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man told him he was going to kill him and blow his house down after the man left his house with his wife's phone and threw it out his vehicle window.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported she had been receiving death threats for a woman for some time and that the woman said she would kidnap her 2-year-old daughter.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

PATRICK NEAL GRIFFIN OF BONANZA was arrested on a felony absconding warrant from the Arkansas Parole Board, a parole violation and on suspicion of misdemeanor unlawful transfer of stolen property to a pawn shop or pawnbroker.

A MAN, NO ADDRESS LISTED, reported it appeared someone shot through a window at the AT&T office, 101 North 13th St.