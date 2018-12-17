An Orthodox Christian church in Fort Smith hosted a prominent guest this past weekend.

Archbishop Alexander, archbishop of Dallas, the South and the Bulgarian Diocese of the Orthodox Church in America, visited Sts. George & Alexandra Orthodox Christian Church in Fort Smith on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, he arrived at the church at about 9 a.m., and presided over a two-hour service filled with song and prayer.

Rev. Nicholas E. Roth, priest in charge of Sts. George & Alexandra Orthodox Christian Church, said Alexander was there for the church's normal evening service on Saturday. This is the first time he has been able to visit the church since he was elected archbishop about 2½ years ago.

"We have an enormous diocese in the United States," Roth said. "We actually go as far west as New Mexico, and then all the way to the Atlantic Ocean and up to Virginia, so he has a whole lot of parishes that he has to visit, and it was his first opportunity to be able to come and see us. This trip he made here to Fort Smith was in conjunction with another one to one of our sister churches that's up in Rogers, St. John of Chicago, where he served on Friday night and yesterday morning."

Archbishop Alexander said the purpose of any bishop's visit to one of his parishes is to encourage, exhort and, perhaps in particular, support the local priest. Another function of a bishop in the Orthodox and Roman Catholic understanding is to serve as a link with the rest of the church because he is in communication with the other bishops of the church.

"I mean, there are lots of Baptists in America, there are lots of Presbyterians and Methodists and so on, but the Orthodox are much thinner on the ground, and the nearest Orthodox parish to this one is, I think, is over a hundred miles," Alexander said. "Such a group can feel a little isolated, and then a visit from the bishop provides perhaps some encouragement, at least so I like to think."

Roth said Archbishop Alexander's visit was the church's first opportunity to really welcome him to its family.

"Theologically, we believe that the church is the body of Christ, and that we are all united to each other within the church," Roth said. "But the bishop can be a good visible, physical reminder of that reality that it's easy for us to forget about if it's just us in Fort Smith with no reference to the larger Orthodox world outside of ourselves, so his physical presence is a good reminder that we are tied to something much larger than just the 50 people, or however many were here this morning."