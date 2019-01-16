Anyoine who provides care to young children and would like to learn more about research-based information on ways to educate and care for young children may be interested in training opportunities such as Best Care.

Sometimes it’s a struggle to find quality resources that are close to home and affordable. The University of Arkansas, Cooperative Extension Service, in partnership with the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education (DCCECE), offer 10 hours of professional development training for educators or caregivers of young children. Trainings are verified through the Arkansas Professional Development Registry (formerly known as TAPP) and supports the Better Beginnings Program.

The Logan, Franklin, and Johnson County Extension Services will be offering training for child care providers. Trainings will be conducted at the Franklin County Extension office in Ozark on Feb. 23 and March 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. These trainings are part of the Best Care program. Each class will offer five hours of professional development for a total of 10 hours of face-to-face training.

The following is a list of the 2019 Best Care topics to be covered:

* Safe Food Handling

* Picky Eating

* Illness Prevention

* Early Childhood First Aid

* Children and the Opioid Crisis

* Grace Under Pressure

* Creative Art Experiences

* STEM in Early Childhood

* Figuring Out Challenging Behavior

* Making a Clean Sweep

To sign up or for more information about The Best Care classes for early childhood professionals, contact the Extension office at 479-963-2360, 479-675-2787 or email ckhammonds@uaex.edu.