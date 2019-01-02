Special Olympics of Arkansas will host the annual Logan County Polar Plunge on Feb. 16. at Cove Lake in Paris.

Polar Plunge is a fundraiser in which individuals and teams take the plunge into typically cold water to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Arkansas.

Plunge registration will be at 11 a.m. followed by the plunge at noon.

For more information contact Elizabeth Tompkins at (870) 784-3822, or by email elizabeth.tompkins@menaschools.org

Participants must be at least 12 years of age and raise a minimum of $50 per person.